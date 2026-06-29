Stock markets decline in early trade amid renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 63.65 points to 77,047.63 during initial trading. The 50-share NSE Nifty went marginally up by 16.55 points to 24,070.20.

Later, the BSE benchmark dropped 246.54 points to 76,853.93, and the Nifty dipped 50.55 points to 24,005.45.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

Eternal, Trent, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.