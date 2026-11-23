The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 5.28 per cent, S&P 500 was down 3.70 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.93 per cent.

"Indian equity markets are likely to see a volatile session, with weak global cues weighing on sentiment after a sharp technology-led sell-off in US markets reignited concerns over AI valuations, global risk appetite and the sustainability of the recent rally. Indian equities have displayed relative resilience in recent sessions, absorbing weak global cues amid improving foreign flows, lower crude prices and a stabilising rupee," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, .

However, following the sharp, largely uninterrupted rally in recent sessions, the market's ability to withstand deteriorating global risk appetite and defend key support levels will be critical in determining whether the uptrend retains momentum or gives way to profit-booking, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.25 per cent lower at USD 92.34 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

On Friday, the Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71. The Nifty rallied 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,800.60.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent.