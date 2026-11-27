The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 339 points to 83,958.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 73.10 points to 25,812.35.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Titan, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics and Power Grid were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at USD 96.50 per barrel.