Stock markets decline in early trade

"Although equity markets staged a technical rebound on Tuesday, the underlying sentiment remains cautious as the deepening crisis in the Middle East begins to influence global financial markets through higher energy prices, disruptions to key shipping routes, and shifting investor risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

From an equity market standpoint, geopolitical disruptions of this nature tend to trigger sharp bouts of volatility as global investors rotate toward safer assets and reduce exposure to risk-sensitive markets, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi climbed over 3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 traded 2.5 per cent higher. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting in positive territory.

The US market ended flat on Tuesday.

"Global cues remain mixed as investors continue to closely track developments in the Middle East and the sharp swings in crude oil prices," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 639.82 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 78,205.98. The Nifty climbed 233.55 points or 0.97 per cent to end at 24,261.60.