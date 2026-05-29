Stock markets decline for 3rd day; Sensex tumbles 1,092 points on below-normal monsoon forecast

Dragged by a late-minute selling rush, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,092.06 points, or 1.44 per cent, to settle at 74,775.74. During the day, it dropped 1,278.69 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 74,589.11.

Falling for the third consecutive session, the 50-share NSE Nifty dived 359.40 points, or 1.50 per cent, to end at 23,547.75.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, InterGlobe Aviation, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.