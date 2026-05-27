Stock markets decline for 2nd day on selling in oil & gas, banking shares; Sensex down 142 pts

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 141.90 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 75,867.80, with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. During the day, it hit a high of 76,224.68 and a low of 75,748.21, gyrating 476.47 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 6.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,907.15. Sensex had dropped by 479.26 points and Nifty by 118 points on Tuesday.

Financials, oil & gas, IT and private banking shares were the major drag while energy, metals, and auto shares advanced, capping the downside.