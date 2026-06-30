Stock markets decline for 2nd day as IT shares lead losses

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 76,478.67, paring its opening gains. During the day, it fell by 398.98 points, or 0.51 per cent, to a low of 76,329.39.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75.

The delayed onset and sluggish progress of the southwest monsoon, fresh foreign fund outflows and decline in blue-chip IT stocks weighed on market sentiment, analysts said.

Among Sensex shares, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were the major laggards.