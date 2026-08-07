Stock markets decline dragged by banks, elevated crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 78,499.17. During the day, it tanked 577.69 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 78,377.07.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 24,570.65. Intra-day, it declined 113.25 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 24,522.75.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 5.90 per cent and Bajaj Finserv was down 4.18 per cent.

ICICI Bank, Trent, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra were among the winners.