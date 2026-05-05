Stock markets decline as renewed geopolitical concerns weigh on investor sentiment

From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were major winners.

"Domestic equities witnessed a volatile session, closing lower as post-election optimism faded and sentiment re-aligned with global weakness amid rising geopolitical tensions.

"Elevated crude prices continued to pressure the rupee, which slipped to record lows. Despite these headwinds, the ongoing earnings season, with results slightly ahead of expectations, provided some support and triggered selective bottom-fishing," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.