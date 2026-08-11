Stock markets decline as elevated crude oil prices weigh on sentiment; Sensex drops 388 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 388.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 78,154.25. During the day, it tanked 494.18 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 78,048.26.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.10 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 24,471.70.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

Eternal, Infosys, Titan, HCL Tech, and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.