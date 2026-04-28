Stock markets decline amid surging oil prices, foreign fund outflows

Deep losses in banking, financial and auto stocks also dragged the equity benchmarks lower, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 416.72 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 76,886.91. During the day, it lost 562.57 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 76,741.06.

A total of 2,257 stocks declined, while 1,998 advanced and 172 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share gauge NSE Nifty dropped 97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 23,995.70.

"The session was largely influenced by persistent geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around US–Iran negotiations, which kept crude oil prices elevated and weighed on sentiment.