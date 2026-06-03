Stock markets decline after a day's breather; Sensex drops over 300 points dragged by IT firms, spike in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 303.67 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 74,346.17. During the day, it tanked 1,157.24 points, or 1.55 per cent, to 73,492.60.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 77.95 points, or 0.33 per cent to end at 23,405.60. Benchmark indices had snapped a four-day falling streak to close nearly half a per cent higher in the previous session on Tuesday.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 8.43 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra (6.23 per cent), HCL Tech (5.25 per cent) and Infosys (3.82 per cent). ITC, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards.