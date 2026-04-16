Stock markets close lower on profit-taking in financial shares

Erasing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68. The index opened higher and hit a high of 78,730.32 in late-morning trading. However, profit-taking emerged at higher levels, dragging the index down to a low of 77,674.93. The index gyrated 1,055.39 points during the session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 34.55 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,196.75.

The two key indices had surged by more than 1 per cent on Wednesday following easing geopolitical tensions.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.