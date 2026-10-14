Stock markets close lower amid elevated crude oil, rising inflation

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 251.89 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 72,781.89. During the day, it hit a high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 22,622.70.