Stock markets close flat amid geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 1.44 points to settle at 77,186.87. During the day, it climbed 394.26 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 77,579.69 but pared gains towards the end of the session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,072.75.

Fluctuating oil prices and weak Asian market trends also weighed on domestic equities, according to an expert.

Among Sensex shares, InterGlobe Aviation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra were the major winners.