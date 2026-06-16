Stock markets climb in early trade tracking global rally, decline in oil prices

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest winners.

Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.32 per cent lower at USD 82.90 per barrel.