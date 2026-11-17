The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 108.83 points to 82,184.33 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 31.90 points at 25,325.75.

The Sensex later quoted 248.98 points higher at 82,353.77, and the Nifty traded 64.45 points up at 25,354.20.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.