The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 363.12 points to 84,301.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 53.95 points to 25,873.20.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were among the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were on the losing side.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.