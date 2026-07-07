Stock markets climb in early trade on foreign fund inflows

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 176 points to 78,461.16 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 34.1 points to 24,464.45.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Infosys, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

From the laggards, Trent tumbled 9.8 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, ITC and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.