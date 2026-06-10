Stock markets climb in early trade on buying in blue-chips

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 303.73 points to 74,222.49 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 85.40 points to 23,327.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Trent and ICICI Bank were among the biggest winners.

Tata Steel, Eternal Ltd, Adani Ports and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.