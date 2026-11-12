Stock markets climb in early trade led by foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 166.44 points to 82,013.58 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 55.65 points at 25,316.55.

In the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Eternal, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,563.33 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.12 per cent lower at USD 91.75 per barrel.