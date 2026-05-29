Stock markets climb in early trade amid drop in oil prices

Buying in IT stocks and a positive trend in global markets also added to the optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 352.22 points to 76,220.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 95.65 points to 24,002.80.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Trent, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti were among the gainers.