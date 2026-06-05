Stock markets climb in early trade ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 269.93 points to 74,629.94 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 62.4 points to 23,478.95.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 95.40 per barrel.