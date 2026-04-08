Stock markets cheer US-Iran ceasefire; Sensex jumps nearly 4 pc

He further added that the easing of geopolitical stress has led to a sharp fall in global crude oil prices, which is particularly positive for India from both inflation and currency perspectives.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly higher.

US markets ended flat on Tuesday.

"The 2-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has dramatically altered the near-term market scenario. The crash in Brent crude to USD 95 following the ceasefire will again turn the market bullish. This ceasefire, particularly the agreed reopening of Hormuz Strait, will embolden the bulls to charge again, aided by the fair market valuations," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Meanwhile, markets are also awaiting the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra, to be announced at 10 am.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,692.11 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 7,979.50 crore.

On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 509.73 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 74,616.58. The Nifty climbed 155.40 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 23,123.65.