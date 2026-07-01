Stock markets bounce back after two days of decline; Sensex jumps 444 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 443.97 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 76,922.64. During the day, it jumped 631.41 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 77,110.08.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, and Infosys were among the laggards.