Stock markets bounce back after previous session's drubbing, Sensex climbs 238 points

However, caution prevailed in the market as the United States and Iran exchanged strikes for a second consecutive day, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 238.22 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 76,741.82. During the day, it jumped 823.05 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 77,326.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 80.75 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,962.80.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major winners.

Infosys, Maruti, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the laggards.