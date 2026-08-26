State Bank of India eyes $10 bn from NRIs, foreign investors

“In aggregate, we must be reaching the $10 billion mark, predominantly coming from the deposit side. But there is visibility of ECBs. ECB, of course, will have a longer period available to us, but by August 31, we should have mobilised around $9-10 billion on a consolidated basis,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India advanced the closure of the Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposits swap window by a month to August 31 as against the earlier cut-off date of September 30.