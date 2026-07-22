State Bank chief says no more stake dilution in SBI Funds Management

SBI sold around 6 per cent of its stake in the asset management company as part of the IPO process and now owns over a 55 per cent stake. Its joint venture partner Amundi, a global asset manager, diluted its nearly 4 per cent stake and owns a 32.5 per cent stake. Put together, both the promoters own around an 88 per cent stake, which has to come down in phases to 75 per cent.

The Rs 9,812-crore IPO was one of the biggest issuances to hit the market in recent times, which has seen sharp volatilities in the market, especially due to geopolitical swings. The issue entirely consisted of an offer for sale from the existing shareholders and did not have any fresh issuance component in it.