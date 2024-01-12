Startup IPM to set up 100 fuel outlets across India

GUWAHATI: Startup fuel retail firm Indo Petroleum Marketing (IPM) plans to set up 100 fuel stations across the country within the next five years while starting its business from Assam.

The Delhi-based company has already generated a net worth of Rs 250 crore to roll out its network to sell different types of fuel in the country.

“IPM will set up retail outlets or petrol pumps across the country to undertake fuel sales to the public. In the first phase, we will set up 100 outlets within five years,” IPM founder Gyan Prakash Sharma said here. He said the firm is the first Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry-authorised startup private oil marketing company to commence operations on the ground. “We plan to set up five retail outlets in remote areas within the next two years,” Sharma said.