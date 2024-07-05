Start Your Investment at Rs 0 Brokerage with Sky Online Trading Platform GoPocket

CHENNAI: Winner of MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) ‘Best Brokerage House in South India’ for two consecutive years in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, Sky Commodities India Private Limited is one of the leading brokerage companies in India.

Recently, the company launched its digital platform, GoPocket, to ease the investment process of every individual investor. Now, anyone with a mobile phone can use the GoPocket app for their investment in equity, commodities, futures & options, and IPOs.

Backed by the experts of Sky Commodities, GoPocket showcases real-time market analysis and customised recommendations to invest in stocks and helps manage investment portfolios online.

With the app, investors will also get an SIP calculator, brokerage calculator, and technical tools to make informed investment decisions.

Investment with GoPocket starts at Rs 0/- brokerage charge for the first 30 days.

Developed with advanced and cutting-edge technology, GoPocket facilitates users with zero technical glitch trading experience at exemplary low prices.

Moreover, the platform offers professional support to investors for online trading and investing. Even individuals with no experience in trading can learn investment with GoPocket and achieve financial independence.

“At present, everything has been digitised; people are becoming aware of their finances and are open to taking risks and building their financial portfolios. GoPocket is an online platform dedicated to making investing accessible to everyone. With Gopocket, anyone can open a demat account conveniently and explore several stocks, IPOs, F&O, and commodities independently. The app empowers investors to make informed decisions and invest in the market. Gopocket aims to provide ease of investing to every investor," said S Yuvaraj, co-founder of Sky Commodities.

The newly launched platform, with a legacy of 30 years in trading and broking, robust infrastructure, network, and offline offices across the country at 25+ locations, can be proven to be an excellent online stockbroking platform.

The trading app, available on iOS and Play Store powered by Sky, is licensed by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) – Depository Participant (DP).

At present, GoPocket has a team of 200+ and a customer base of over 30,000 (including existing and new), rapidly increasing its presence around the country.

(This is an advertorial content. DT Next does not take editorial responsibility for it. Readers are advised to use discretion before investing.)