Starlink ready to connect India with high-speed internet, Musk replies to Reliance

Starlink said it has built a network of dedicated systems, gateways, and other infrastructure all in-country to exclusively serve Indian traffic safely and securely - and all with the requisite government approvals.

“Starlink is ready to connect India with high-speed internet,” said the space internet company.

Musk replied to Reliance on X, saying “Much appreciated”.

In a statement on Friday, Reliance Industries said, "we welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink."

“Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” said REL in its statement.