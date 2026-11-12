Star Health's Neo targets younger customers; eyes shift from parental, corporate covers

On Thursday, the company announced the launch of Young Star Neo, targeting individuals aged 18-40, with an industry-first ‘Time Travel’ feature that allows policyholders to retain their entry-age premium advantage even after making a claim.



“Less than 40% of our new customers were below 35 years, while 60% were above that age. We felt this was not a true reflection of India's demographics, given the country's large young population,” Anand Roy, MD-CEO, Star Health, said at a press meet here.



He said the product (with sum insured options from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore), was designed to encourage young, financially independent individuals to buy their own policies rather than depend solely on parental or employer-provided health insurance.