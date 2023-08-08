Star Health, Standard Chartered Bank in strategic alliance

CHENNAI: Star Health and Allied Insurance has entered into a strategic corporate alliance with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB).

Under this collaboration, SCB will offer Star Health’s insurance products through its extensive branch network across India.

With 100 branches spread across 42 cities, the bank will serve as a convenient one-stop destination for its customers seeking comprehensive health insurance coverage.

This strategic alliance will enhance Star Health’s distribution network.

As of June 30, 2023, the company has over 6.4 lakh agents and 38 bancassurance partners.

Star Health currently has 835 branch offices spread across 25 states and 5 union territories in India.

As of 31 st March 2023, the company has 14,203 network hospitals pan India.

In FY23, Star Health had a gross written premium of Rs 12,952 crore and a net worth of Rs 5,430 crore.