Star Health Insurance unveils surrogacy cover

CHENNAI: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd, has introduced Surrogacy Cover and Oocyte Donor Cover in its Star Women Care Insurance Policy. This addition is a significant cover that addresses a growing need under Assisted Reproduction Treatment, bringing health insurance cover to surrogate mothers and oocyte donors.

These covers are included at no additional cost to policyholders. The policy offers inpatient hospitalisation coverage for post-partum delivery complications incurred by the surrogate mother for a 36-month period under the surrogacy cover. Anand Roy, MD and CEO, said, “The inclusion reaffirms our commitment to women’s health and well-being.”