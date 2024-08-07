Star Health Insurance processes over 60 claims via NHCX

CHENNAI: Star Health and Allied Insurance (Star Health Insurance), on Tuesday announced that in partnership with the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) system, it has processed over 60 claims and over 100 claim transactions – amongst the highest by any health insurance provider on the platform.

Anand Roy, MD-CEO, Star Health Insurance, said, “processing over 100 claim transactions through the NHCX platform is not just a number - it’s a promise fulfilled.

This milestone represents a quantum leap in how we serve our customers, setting a new gold standard for the health insurance industry.

By embracing digital innovation, we are not just streamlining processes, we are reinventing the way insurance operates, and its role in society.”