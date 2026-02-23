Star Health Insurance eyes Rs 20,000 crore business this year

Star Health MD-CEO Anand Roy said categorising it as food grain or essential goods has helped the standalone health insurer, which has seen significant growth since October after the goods and services tax cut. “We have already crossed a gross written premium income of Rs 17,800 crore this January.”

Dwelling on this permanent “structural change,” he said the insurance industry has seen 50 per cent growth in new customer acquisitions.

The health insurer is targeting Rs 30,000 revenue mark by 2028.

On the high distribution costs, his response was the business model is agency dependent and the costs vary from company to company. “Our expense management norms are within the guidelines specified by the IRDAI,” Roy said, adding Star Health had 8.5 lakh agents on its network.