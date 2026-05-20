Star Health doubles down on AI, TN dominance, affordable cover push

Chennai: Star Health and Allied Insurance is betting on artificial intelligence, affordable health products and its strong Tamil Nadu base to drive the next phase of growth as the insurer looks to deepen penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 markets.
The Chennai-headquartered insurer is ramping up investments in AI-led claims processing, underwriting and customer servicing, while simultaneously launching a lower-cost insurance product aimed at improving affordability in smaller cities.
MD-CEO Anand Roy told DT Next the company has introduced a 'Value Plus' product as part of its 20-year milestone celebrations, offering nearly 20 per cent lower average premiums. Combined with the recent GST waiver benefits, the effective reduction for customers could be close to 40 per cent.
“We want to increase penetration in smaller cities. Despite the GST waiver, customers still feel insurance premiums are expensive and affordability continues to be a challenge,” Roy said.
Highlighting the broader industry challenge, he pointed out that despite 25 years of insurance sector privatisation, only around six crore people are covered under retail health insurance out of India’s population of 150 crore. “IRDA’s vision is insurance for all by 2047, but there are only around 20 years left,” he noted.
TN remains central to Star Health’s strategy. Roy said the state is the company’s single-largest market after Maharashtra, or almost equal to it in terms of premium contribution.
“TN contributes around 15 per cent of our business and we have more than 60 per cent market share in the retail health insurance segment here,” he said, adding the state continues to be among the company’s fastest-growing markets despite already having relatively high insurance awareness and government-backed healthcare schemes.
Calling Chennai its “home city” and TN its “most important market,” Roy said the insurer uses the state as a launchpad for innovation. “We do a lot of work here in terms of innovation and trying out new things. This is our go-to market,” he said.
On the technology front, Star Health is investing Rs 200-250 crore annually in IT, data and cybersecurity initiatives. Roy said the company has built a large in-house data science team and is working with Microsoft and specialised boutique AI firms focused on healthcare technologies.
Nearly 25 per cent of claims are currently processed through proprietary AI models, with the company targeting 50 per cent automation by the end of the financial year. The insurer is also migrating to a Salesforce CRM platform to strengthen customer engagement and digital servicing.
Roy said Star Health grew around 40 per cent last year and is targeting 18-20 per cent growth this fiscal while maintaining focus on “sustainable and quality of growth.”
The company collected premiums of around Rs 20,000 crore last year and settled over 30 lakh claims worth more than Rs 12,000 crore through a network of 15,000 hospitals.
GROWTH STACK
Rs 28,000 crore in gross written premium (GWP) by FY28
Hit Rs 20,400 crore of GWP last year
Eyes Rs 24,000 crore this year
Reports 18-20% higher than industry growth
Expenses management within regulatory framework
Settled 30 lakh claims worth over Rs 12,000 crore
Has 15,000-plus network hospitals
Value Plus covers from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh at nearly 20% lower premiums