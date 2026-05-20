Star Health doubles down on AI, TN dominance, affordable cover push

The Chennai-headquartered insurer is ramping up investments in AI-led claims processing, underwriting and customer servicing, while simultaneously launching a lower-cost insurance product aimed at improving affordability in smaller cities.

MD-CEO Anand Roy told DT Next the company has introduced a 'Value Plus' product as part of its 20-year milestone celebrations, offering nearly 20 per cent lower average premiums. Combined with the recent GST waiver benefits, the effective reduction for customers could be close to 40 per cent.

“We want to increase penetration in smaller cities. Despite the GST waiver, customers still feel insurance premiums are expensive and affordability continues to be a challenge,” Roy said.