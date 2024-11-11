Standard Chartered opens its second International Banking Centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Standard Chartered on Monday announced the launch of its second International Banking Centre for Global Indians in Chennai.

The International Banking Centre aims to cater to the affluent and high-net-worth individuals and manage their wealth and banking needs across the globe.

This is the second centre, following the launch of the first centre in Mumbai, last month. These centres are dedicated spaces within the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) branches, focussed on providing cross-border wealth solutions.

Today, the Indian diaspora across the world, as well as the affluent individual resident in India increasingly exhibit a “global” outlook for their personal, business and wealth requirements.

The Bank is addressing this shift by providing a multi-market gateway for these clients leveraging its international wealth centres in Singapore, UAE, Hong Kong, Jersey (UK) and India.

Aditya Mandloi, MD, head of wealth and retail banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said, “Chennai will house our second such centre in our network, designed to meet the unique needs of global Indians by offering tailored cross-border investment and wealth lending solutions. These centres will provide exclusive access to offshore investment opportunities, enabling clients to diversify their portfolios across global markets, leveraging Standard Chartered’s extensive international network and deep expertise.”

Nitin Chengappa, MD, head of affluent banking and distribution network, Standard Chartered Bank, India said, “Standard Chartered Bank recognises client’s diverse wealth management needs and hence, brings access to a full spectrum of end-to-end financial solutions for every stage of clients personal and business journey.”