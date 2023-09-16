Standard Chartered Bank opens private banking centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Standard Chartered Bank on Friday opened its private banking centre in Chennai.

This will be its fifth such centre after Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

This is designed for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients offering products, advisory and insights to manage, grow, and protect personal and business wealth.

Nitin Chengappa, MD-head, affluent, private bank and branch network, SCB, India, said, “Being one of the oldest global banks in India, we have relationships across multi-generations and so we can focus both on a traditional approach while offering bespoke, objective and holistic advice supported by open architecture platform. TN is a major economic and financial centre, and we see a lot of potential for growth in our private banking business in this region.”