Stalwart People Services files for IPO to raise Rs 150 crore

According to the DRHP, the proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 52,64,151 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders - Christopher Arvinth and Caroline Mendez.

Stalwart People Services, incorporated in 2003, proposes to use the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding its working capital requirement of Rs 65 crores, pre-payment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings worth Rs 40 crore and general corporate purposes.