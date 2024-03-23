Srinivasan Services Trust invests Rs 22 cr for water conservation

CHENNAI: Srinivasan Services Trust, the social arm of TVS Motor Company and auto-component manufacturer Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, has invested Rs 22 crore in the past seven years, towards water conservation initiatives in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Srinivasan Services Trust has completed 369 desilting projects, which has led to additional water storage capacity in the villages of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, a release said, commemorating World Water Day being observed on Friday.

The trust has desilted seven ponds in forests located in Krishnagiri with the support of the local administration, conserving water for wildlife and helping to maintain biodiversity.

In collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, the trust has taken up efforts in the Javadhu hills of Tiruvannamalai and Thalli in Krishnagiri district that have led to the implementation of 145 projects on water conservation.

Srinivasan Services Trust chairman Swaran Singh said, “SST will continue to work on water conservation using scientific methods to identify locations and implement programmes that will help in the sustainable management of water resources.”