Srini Pallia appointed as Wipro CEO

CHENNAI: Wipro on Saturday announced the appointment of Srini Pallia as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company, effective immediately. He succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who, after spearheading a significant transformation at Wipro for the last four years, is stepping down to pursue passions outside the workplace.

Srini has been with Wipro for over three decades and most recently served as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro’s biggest and fastest growing strategic market. In this role, he oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors. Srini is a member of the Wipro Executive Board.

“Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro’s values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd.

“Thierry will continue until the end of May, working closely with Srini and me to ensure a smooth transition,” added Rishad Premji.

Srini joined Wipro in 1992 and has held many leadership positions, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global head of Business Application Services. He will be based in New Jersey and report to Rishad Premji.