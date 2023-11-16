Sri lankan airlines introduces self check-in services

NEW DELHI: SriLankan Airlines advances their passenger services at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with the introduction of self-service check-in and selfbag-drop services.

The new self-service kiosks aim to minimise waiting times during peak periods, allowing passengers to seamlessly navigate through the check-in process and swiftly proceed to Emigration. Frequent travellers, in particular, will appreciate the check-in procedure facilitated by the user-friendly self-service kiosks in the departure terminal of BIA.







