Sri Lanka hikes petrol, diesel and kerosene prices amid crude spike

According to a Maalaimalar report, the rise in crude oil prices has led to shortages of petrol, diesel and other fuels in several countries, prompting governments to increase retail prices.

According to the latest revision, petrol prices in Sri Lanka have increased by LKR 25 per litre, taking the price to LKR 366 per litre. Diesel prices have gone up by LKR 22 per litre to LKR 353.