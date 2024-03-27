Squarefeet Group to invest Rs 300 cr on housing project

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Squarefeet Group will invest around Rs 300 crore to develop a housing project at Thane in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company plans to develop about 1,000 flats in this 3-acre project named ‘Yuva Rajya’ and is targeting a revenue of Rs 750 crore over the next 4-5 years.

Sachin Marani, director of Squarefeet Group, said the company has launched around 300 apartments in the first phase and out of that 100 units were sold on the first day of the launch. “The total project cost is Rs 250-300 crore, while the sales realisation is estimated at Rs 750 crore,” he said. The construction work has already started and the project will be delivered over the next four years.