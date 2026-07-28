SPR's 'District12' project puts focus on Perambur

AM Vikram Raja, state president of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu, presided the session as chief guest along with other dignitaries and industry leaders.

The smart-office space gala launch received an overwhelming response from MSMEs, small and emerging IT/ITES companies, entrepreneurs, professionals, investors and business owners from across Chennai.

Former cricketer and commentator Anirudha Srikkanth and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Samyuktha participated in an exclusive walkthrough of District 12. The event also featured a special panel discussion on the development of 'Perambur 2.0.' The panel comprised advocate and welll-known astrologer K Damothe, Sam Paul of Paulsons Group, associated with Toni & Guy, Hitesh Kawad, managing director, SPR Group and Rahul Rajamuthiah, Business Head, Market of India.

The panellists discussed Perambur’s ongoing transformation, emerging business opportunities, infrastructure development, employment potential and its growing importance within Chennai’s commercial landscape.

Shashie Kumar, CEO, SPR Commercial, spoke about the significance of doing business within Market of India.