SPR India signs MoU with jewellery brand Joyalukkas

CHENNAI: SPR City, Chennai’s largest integrated township announced that it had signed an MoU with one of India’s largest jewellery chains, Joyalukkas.

With this, Joyalukkas becomes the first jeweller to set up a showroom of over 20,000 square feet at SPR City. Hitesh Kawad, MD, SPR India, said, “With this, we have lived up to our promise of having the best of amenities and retail players within SPR City.” Joy Alukkas, chairman, Joyalukkas Group, said plans were afoot to increase store count in Chennai as part of expansion.