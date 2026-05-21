Spike in freight rates amid global tensions big challenge for steel sector: Tata Steel official

The sharp rise in shipping rates, triggered by instability in West Asia and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, is significantly increasing logistics costs for steelmakers dependent on imported coking coal, he said.

"For steel, the biggest impact is freight. Freight rates have gone up by almost 28-30 per cent... This is the direct impact. First, the Russia-Ukraine war, and now the West Asia situation... This is definitely having a cascading effect on almost all countries," Tata Steel Vice-President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Ramam told PTI.

Despite global disruptions, the steel industry has so far managed to maintain production levels, though rising freight and logistics costs are becoming a major concern for the movement of raw materials, he said.