SPIC's profit drops to Rs 48.39 cr in Sept quarter of FY25

CHENNAI: Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC), one of India’s pioneering agri-nutrient and fertiliser companies, saw its profit before tax declining to Rs 48.39 cr during September quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 71.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY24.

During the September quarter of FY25, the company registered an income of Rs 761.22 crore against an income of Rs 747.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous FY 24. The revenue from operations of Rs 759.58 crore was about 2.14% more than the corresponding quarter of FY24 of Rs 743.64 crore.

Ashwin Muthiah, chairman, SPIC and founder-chairman, AM International, Singapore, said, "Despite a challenging economic landscape, SPIC has sustained operational strength, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value through our focus on operational efficiency and R&D driven agri-solutions."