Spic’s profit dips to Rs 43 crore in Q1

CHENNAI: Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (Spic), registered an income of Rs 850.29 crore and profit of Rs 42.72 crore during Q1 FY 2026-27, compared to an income of Rs 798.15 crore and profit of Rs 89.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Ashwin Muthiah, chairman, Spic, said “despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges, our Q1 turnover remained higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.
However, the sharp increase in raw material costs and higher international logistics expenses due to the current macro-environment impacted our margins.”